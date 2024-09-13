Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,015.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,109.70.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,164.46 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

