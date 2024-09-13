Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

