Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in August

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capcom Trading Up 3.1 %

Capcom stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 11,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.34. Capcom has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

