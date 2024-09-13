Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

