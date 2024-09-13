Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capital Properties Price Performance

CPTP remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Capital Properties has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties Dividend Announcement

Capital Properties Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

