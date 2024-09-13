Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capital Properties Price Performance

CPTP remained flat at $9.92 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Capital Properties has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

