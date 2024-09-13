Cardano Market Cap Hits $12.93 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.93 billion and $217.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.38 or 0.04044347 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00041271 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007093 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011508 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014256 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007038 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.