Cardano Market Cap Hits $12.93 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.93 billion and $217.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.38 or 0.04044347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00041271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

