Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Lowered by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.79% of Carlisle Companies worth $152,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $403.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.46. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

