Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $382.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.