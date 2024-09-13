Casper (CSPR) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $143.36 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,900,085,714 coins and its circulating supply is 12,297,070,484 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,898,349,857 with 12,295,415,769 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01152753 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,669,451.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

