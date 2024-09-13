Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 412.1% in August

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 412.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 5,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

