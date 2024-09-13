Celestia Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Celestia has a market cap of $628.31 million and approximately $50.10 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00007392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,698,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,479,452.054547 with 210,522,979.804547 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.14501699 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $50,576,037.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

