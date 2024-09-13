Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,897 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

