Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

