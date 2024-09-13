Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $237.61 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

