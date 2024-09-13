Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.95

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 67550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Centamin Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

