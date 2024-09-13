Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centamin
Centamin Trading Up 2.9 %
Centamin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.