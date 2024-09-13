Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,080.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.50 ($2.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

