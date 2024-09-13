Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

