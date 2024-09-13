Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.98

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 4975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.
Central Securities Trading Up 1.2 %
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.