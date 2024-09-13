Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Centrica has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
