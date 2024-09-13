Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Century Financial Stock Performance

CYFL remained flat at $33.36 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. Century Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Century Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

