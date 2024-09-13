Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 98.9% in August

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Charlie’s stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,560. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

