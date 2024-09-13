Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 98.9% in August

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Charlie’s Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Charlie’s stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,560. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Charlie’s
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charlie’s
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.