Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Paul E. Mahoney Acquires 500 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $111.71 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $177.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Chart Industries by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.