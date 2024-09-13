Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.1 %
CHMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 178,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,193. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
