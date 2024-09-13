Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 254.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Children’s Place Stock Up 24.6 %

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

