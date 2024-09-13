China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $11.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.8323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. China CITIC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.