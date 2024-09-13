China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,131,600 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 9,453,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.3 days.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
OTCMKTS CILJF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,814. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.