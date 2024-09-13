China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1636 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Land & Investment
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.