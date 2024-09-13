China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,026,000 shares, a growth of 280.4% from the August 15th total of 2,898,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 121,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,567. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

