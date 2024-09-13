Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 15th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Chorus Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.61.
Chorus Company Profile
