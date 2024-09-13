Christopher P. Calvert Buys 1,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Stephens cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

