City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 196.7% in August

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

City Developments Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. City Developments has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

