Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,141,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,367,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.82.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

