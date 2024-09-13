CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Thomas Leigh Wood Sells 22,222 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CleanSpark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

