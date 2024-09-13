CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.00. CleanSpark shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 4,853,040 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

CleanSpark last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $264,421 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

