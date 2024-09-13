Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 400 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of YOU stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.33.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
