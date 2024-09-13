Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,383 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,086.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,087,000 after buying an additional 1,250,143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $562.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.73 and a 200 day moving average of $534.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

