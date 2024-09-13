Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,933 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 220.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $92.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

