Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $641,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EELV stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $475.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.