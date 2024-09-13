Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $442,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

