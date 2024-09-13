Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

