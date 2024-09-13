Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

