Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,417.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 178,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

