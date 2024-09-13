CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. CLP has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

