CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 218.9% in August

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,604. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
