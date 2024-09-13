CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 218.9% in August

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,604. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.