CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 25%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 121,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 246,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

