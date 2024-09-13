CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

