Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 416,040 Shares

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

