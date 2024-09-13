Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.