Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 2,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 49,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

