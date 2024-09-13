Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $158.46

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.46, but opened at $153.56. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $150.19, with a volume of 1,911,783 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

