Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 272.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 268,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 196,498 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 173.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 333.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

